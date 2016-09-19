Khalia Hackett removed from depth chart, may not travel for Texas A&M game

— Arkansas linebacker Khalia Hackett may not travel for the Razorbacks' game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Hackett, a junior, has been removed from the team's "hotel roster," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. Hackett was on the sideline, but did not dress-out for the Razorbacks' game against Texas State last weekend.

Bielema said he removed Hackett from the team's defensive and special teams depth chart because of a lack of production. Hackett has two assisted tackles in two games this season.

"One of the things we kind of said is we need to have people who are accountable to us all the time," Bielema said. "Khalia is a very talented player who has done a lot of things off the field that I've asked him, but on the field we needed to have better production...so that's why we went with a younger player."

Hackett was listed as the team's starting strongside linebacker prior to the season. Josh Williams is listed as Arkansas' starter there for the game against Texas A&M and will be backed up by Randy Ramsey, according to the depth chart.