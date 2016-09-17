Police identify UA student found dead in car outside Fayetteville motel

Police found a University of Arkansas student dead in her car outside a Fayetteville motel Friday night after her parents reported her missing earlier in the day, police said.

Capt. Gary Crain, a spokesman for the University of Arkansas Police Department, identified the student as 18-year-old Ashley Lane Marrs of Overland Park, Kan.

Crain said officers found Marrs at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Super 8 at 1075 S. Shiloh Drive, which is roughly two miles from the UA campus on the other side of Interstate 49.

Marrs was located in her Chevrolet Cruz sedan, and Crain said there were no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Crain said Marrs' parents called police at 11:51 a.m. Friday after they had failed to contact her.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Brandon Howard contributed information to this report. Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.