Letters to the Editor

Cyclists have responsibilities on road

My son and I left one of his favorite Bella Vista fishing spots the other evening around 7:15. I pulled out of the parking area and turned onto the road to head home. The road makes a right-hand curve, then about 50 yards beyond the curve, Highland Road comes down a hill on the right, coming to a T with Chelsea Road. There is a stop sign for the traffic on Highland.

I was not even doing the posted speed limit, because the turn to our house is just around the next curve to the left, and I am in the habit of sort of coasting home when we leave the fishing hole. Since it was near dusk, I had my headlights on.

As I approached Highland Road, I noticed a group of bicyclists, mostly because the leader of the group blew through the stop sign at a quick speed, out into the road in front of me. I am glad I was just coasting along, or I would likely have hit him. The others in the group did stop, but it appeared they only did because I was there.

I am 58 years old. I've been driving since I was 17. I have no accidents and no tickets on my record because I have long been in the habit of trying to be a careful, attentive driver. I do not say that to toot my own horn (no pun intended), but I do have to say I get weary of hearing how drivers need to make room for and be respectful of the bicyclists who have "just as much right to be on the road," while I find myself dealing with situations like this. I regularly see cyclists ignore stop signs and red lights, and I am amazed that there are not more accidents and injuries due to this open disregard for traffic laws.

If tonight's rider and I had collided, even if I were found not at fault, it would have been a difficult thing for me to deal with. Do not think I would have no heart for the injured person, but drivers just cannot be responsible for the safety of cyclists who choose to ride like that.

Please pay attention and ride by the rules.

Linda Largent

Bella Vista

Deputy's 'accident' shows lack of responsibility

What is there to "investigate" regarding the death of K-9 Officer Lina in Madison County? It is self-evident that her handler, Deputy Jonathon Cornelison, is irresponsible and insensitive. Such a person shouldn't wear a uniform, much less carry a gun. This is assuming that he did not actually intend to "punish" Lina or such other perverse scenario.

If as Sheriff Morgan said, "It was a bad accident," it follows that Cornelison lacks the mental capacity for a highly demanding job.

Dismissing Cornelison from the Madison County Sheriff's Department and barring him from future law enforcement jobs anywhere is a matter of public safety. In all fairness, however, he should be dealt with as someone who kills a police officer -- which he has.

Dolores Proubasta

Fayetteville

Clinton's excess sounds exactly like Trump

How is it that when Mr. Donald Trump insults someone, especially Hillary Clinton, some of his supporters clap and cheer, "right on," "Trump, Trump," and "Lock 'er up!" Then, when she describes this kind of behavior as "deplorable," Mr. Trump twists her words as though she was applying them to all of his good "salt-of-the-earth" fans, berates her for "insulting" all of these great Americans, and "everybody" is outraged!

I don't get it! The man is running for insulter-in-chief, and many people seem ready to elect him to that position. Where is the outrage when he insults people, twists their words and what they mean, and brazenly misrepresents where they stand on issues?

I don't justify how Mrs. Clinton expressed herself regarding deplorables. Her statement was excessive. Right away she realized her excess, and she backed off from the statement. But even in that excess, she was speaking in just the way Mr. Trump speaks routinely. Why is it OK that this man calls people disgraceful, disgusting and awful crooks, and disparages people's lifetime efforts in the service of our country, but it is not OK for the lady to point out that to applaud and cheer this offensive, disrespectful stuff is deplorable? How is this abhorrent behavior showing any measure of Christian grace? And how is it supposed to make America great again?

Jerry Nichols

Pea Ridge

Commentary on 09/18/2016