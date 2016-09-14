Couple accused of sexually torturing renter

OHATCHEE, Ala. — Authorities say an Alabama couple is charged with sexual torture after they were accused of assaulting a man renting a room in their home with a metal pole and a garden hose.

Calhoun County authorities say 34-year-old Dustin Lee Bragg and 49-year-old Barbie Gordon Vaughn of Ohatchee were jailed Wednesday without bond.

Chief Deputy Matthew Wade said the couple posted an online advertisement offering a bedroom for rent, and a homeless couple moved in.

Wade said the landlords and the man got extremely drunk, and he fell off a porch into dog feces. Wade said the couple then sexually assaulted the man while washing him off.

Wade said the man was taken to a hospital Friday, and he's hospitalized in critical condition.

Court records aren't available to show whether Bragg and Vaughn have lawyers.