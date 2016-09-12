Shooting victim in Spa City dies

A man injured Thursday in a shooting in Hot Springs died Sunday, upgrading one of the charges against a suspect to capital murder.

Police said a fight broke out between acquaintances Thursday in a driveway between 311 and 315 Lacey St. in Hot Springs before shots were fired.

Five victims were shot. Tyler Donaldson, 23, died Sunday from his injuries. Police said shooting suspect Stephon Harris, 20, is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

"Officers are continuing to follow up on leads to locate Harris," a news release said.

Harris previously faced five counts of first-degree battery, but now will face at least one count of capital murder.

"The department will release more information in the morning," the release said.

A second suspect -- Anthony James Camden, 23 -- had already been arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree battery.

A resident of 311 Lacey St. told police that Donaldson arrived at her house with Camden and Harris, looking for a 17-year-old boy, an affidavit for Camden's arrest said.

The resident said the boy had gotten into an argument on the phone with Camden about the boy's younger brother owing Camden money. Camden stood in the driveway with a silver handgun yelling about fighting, the affidavit said.

Then at one point, Donaldson started to fight the boy and Camden, according to the affidavit. Camden raised his gun to shoot, but it jammed, and then Harris pulled out his handgun and started shooting, the affidavit said.

The others injured during the shooting were Cameron Guyton, 20; George Watson, 53; and Skie Guyton, 19. The fifth victim was the 17-year-old, whom police have not named.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts is asked to call the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321-6789. Harris is described as a 6-foot-1 black man weighing about 180 pounds.

Metro on 09/12/2016