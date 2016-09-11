Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields crowned new Miss America

The outgoing Miss America, Betty Cantrell,second left, reacts as she tries to put a Miss America sash on winner Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields during the Miss America 2017 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields has won the Miss America pageant.

Shields was crowned the new Miss America at the conclusion of the live finals Sunday night in Atlantic City. She became the new Miss America on a night where she referenced Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in her introduction, performed a jazz dance routine and was cut off while responding to a question about her thoughts on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Shields, interviewed by host Sage Steele just before being announced as the winner, noted the "sisterhood" with other contestants and called the experience "so special."

"Every single girl here would do an amazing job as Miss America," she said.

Earlier in the night in the question-and-answer round, Shields was asked about her thoughts on Clinton.

"If you're trying to be leader of the free world, everything you say and do matters and all of your actions are held to a higher standard," Shields said. "And unfortunately the media does love to sensationalize everything and it's hard to tell what is truth and what is truly scandal."

She went on to say both of the "contestants" in the race had done a "great job" before correcting herself with a laugh and saying she actually meant the candidates. Then, as Shields started to say Clinton and Trump "need to watch what they're doing," she was cut off because of a 20-second limit on responses.

Shields, who in a preliminary round of the competition last week won an earlier talent competition, was named Miss Arkansas in July.

Shields is a Fayetteville native who attends the University of Arkansas.

