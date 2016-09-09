WALLY HALL: Carve out 4 hours for Hogs-Frogs shootout

With only two conference games and mostly gimme wins, this SEC weekend is not much compared to last weekend when seven SEC schools played teams from other Power Five conferences.

The headliner game is Arkansas at TCU. The old Southwest Conference rivals haven't played since 1991, a game won by the Hogs on the road, 22-21. That was the Razorbacks last year in the SWC, and they had a huge target on their backs for jumping to the SEC.

One likely upset is Middle Tennessee over Vanderbilt.

Had my worst opening weekend of picking games ever, going 8-6, and need to get back on track this weekend. For the record, that 8-6 was not against the spread but straight up.

Arkansas at TCU

Gary Patterson is 75-15 at Amon Carter Stadium and hasn't lost a home game the past two seasons. The Horned Frogs' offense seems to run off jet fuel. In a game that will last around four hours, the Razorbacks will go all out to stop the passing attack of Kenny Hill. Their best shot in this game is to outscore the Frogs. To do that, they have to stop them on third down, no turnovers and four or fewer penalties. The Hogs' O-line needs to respond to a week's worth of criticism. TCU 42-38.

Arkansas State at Auburn

The Tigers played great defense against Clemson in the opener, but their offense -- usually the team's backbone -- spit and sputtered as Gus Malzahn couldn't seem to settle on a quarterback. He won't go easy on the school that gave him his first college head coaching job. The Red Wolves lost to a good Toledo team, and while this is a money game for them, they won't act like it. Auburn 31-21.

Western Kentucky at Alabama

The Crimson Tide might be the country's best team, but they better come to play. Hilltoppers quarterback Mike White completed 25 of 31 passes for 517 yards and 3 touchdowns in the season-opening 46-14 victory over Rice. OK, it was Rice and not the Tide, but that's still a load. Alabama 35-14.

Kentucky at Florida

The Gators struggled against UMass, but the Wildcats lost to Southern Miss. The good news, though, is it's less than a month until basketball practice starts. Florida 21-10.

Nicholls State at Georgia

This one will be over at the half, and most of Athens doesn't care whether Mark Richt and Miami opened with a 70-3 victory. The Dawgs are on their way to 3-0 (they get Missouri next week) before a big game against Ole Miss. Georgia 56-9.

Jacksonville State at LSU

Whatever problems Brandon Harris, Cam Cameron or Les Miles had this week will not be forgotten as Leonard Fournette runs for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Speaking of Miles, the buyout in his contract is $6 million, which was incorrectly reported in Thursday's column. LSU 49-14.

Wofford at Ole Miss

The Rebels will rebound like Shaquille O'Neal. Ole Miss 56-3.

South Carolina at Mississippi State

One opened the season with luck, the other didn't. The Gamecocks look to move to 2-0 in SEC play, and the Bulldogs try to snap out of a South Alabama hangover. South Carolina 24-21.

Eastern Michigan at Missouri

Finally, the Tigers Nation gets to smile a little. Missouri 21-19.

Tennessee vs. Va. Tech (Bristol, Tenn.)

The Hokies are OK, probably almost as good as Appalachian State, which lost on an end zone fumble to the Volunteers last week. The Vols have a lot to prove. Tennessee 28-17.

Prairie View at Texas A&M

The Aggies rolled through UCLA and will use this speed bump to polish up before next week's Auburn game. Texas A&M 49-6.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt

If the Commodores don't play better than they did against the Gamecocks, they are going down again. The Blue Raiders led Alabama A&M 45-0 at halftime and called off the dogs. Conference USA teams are not easily intimidated. Vanderbilt 21-17.

Sports on 09/09/2016