In holdup attempt, Little Rock suspect hogtied

Pablo Loredo was focused on his truck Tuesday night. Outside his Little Rock trailer, the 36-year-old was kneeling on the ground next to the vehicle when he felt a gun against the back of his head and heard an "excuse me" from the person behind him, he said.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

Loredo, still on his knees, grabbed a grease gun and hit the would-be robber multiple times, he said.

"I was afraid for my life," Loredo said Wednesday.

By the end of it, the suspect would be hogtied and in custody while Loredo would be sent to the hospital with two bullet wounds.

Officers responded about 8:28 p.m. to the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park at 9500 S. Heights Road, south of Baseline Road.

After hitting the gunman with the grease gun, Loredo said, he jumped on the person and took him to the ground as they fought. According to a police report, Loredo told police a second assailant fired a gun in his direction.

Loredo said he saw flashes from the gun and at first thought he might have been hit in the head.

"I thought it was over," Loredo said.

Loredo screamed for his brother, Jesus, 39, who came outside and helped tie up the suspect, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Pablo Loredo lying on the ground bleeding and a teenage boy on the ground with his hands and feet tied together with rope, according to a police report.

An arrest report identified the boy as 16-year-old Shaundrell Hubbard of Little Rock. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The second gunman, described only as black, fled on foot southeast from the trailer park.

Hubbard was treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital and released Wednesday. He was charged as an adult with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a minor and was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

No other arrests had been made.

Confused and in pain, Loredo said he didn't know he was shot until authorities checked his body for bullet wounds. That's when they found two holes near his armpit, he said.

Loredo said he was shaken by the robbery.

"I don't know how long this is going to stay with me," he said.

Metro on 09/08/2016