3-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer leaves Arkansas man dead, 2 hurt

A Harrison man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer in Boone County, according to Arkansas State Police.

The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on U.S. 65 North less than 1 mile south of Bear Creek Springs when a southbound 18-wheeler struck the rear of a 1991 Mazda also traveling south on the highway, state police said in a preliminary report.

Upon impact, the Mazda's driver, 56-year-old Troy D. Ohler, lost control, causing the vehicle to travel into a northbound lane and strike a 2009 Nissan on its left front side, according to authorities.

Ohler suffered fatal injuries, while the driver of the Nissan, 65-year-old Gayle G. Barnes of Yellville, and a passenger in that vehicle, 56-year-old Clayton K. Barnes of Yellville, were also hurt, the report states. Their exact conditions were not immediately known.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.