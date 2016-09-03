One dead in gyrocopter crash near airport in Bryant

One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a gyrocopter crash near the Saline County Regional Airport in Bryant, authorities said.

The Saline County sheriff's office said the pilot of the small, single-engine aircraft suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. The pilot's name has not been released pending notification of family, the office said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.