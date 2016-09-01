Spa City blues, jazz fests to roll harmoniously

Festival fans in Hot Springs have been presented with something new this weekend -- not exactly a merger, but more like a joint-operating agreement.

Summerset is what they are calling the union of the 25th annual Jazz Fest and the 20th annual Blues Fest, which will coexist peacefully, with only one two-hour overlap on Saturday. (A couple of long blocks separate the stages during those hours.) The Jazz Festival got underway Wednesday and goes through Sunday, while the Blues Festival has a shorter run, Saturday and Sunday.

"It was a nice surprise for us when we learned that the Blues Festival was going back to Labor Day weekend," says Gretchen Taylor, executive director of the Jazz Festival. "It was a great opportunity for our two organizations to sit down and sort of test the waters. We hope to do some more intricate programming in the future.

"We have some overlap of our audience and theirs, and we think we can combine our marketing efforts in the future. And, except for the hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, there's no conflict, and we don't think either of us will be drowning out the other guys."

The Jazz Festival has several venues for its shows, while the Blues Festival returns to Hill Wheatley Plaza after a 2015 move to the infield of Oaklawn Park.

JAZZ EVENTS

7 p.m. today, Jazz Night at the Ohio Club, featuring the Clyde Pound Trio and The Diva Chicks, Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave. Admission is free.

7 p.m. Friday, Classical & Jazz Blow Out: The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Brass Quintet; The ATM Jazz Combo; Earl Hesse; Diane Kesling; and Don Gooch; Five Star Theatre, 701 Central Ave. Admission is $25-$35.

Noon, Saturday, Jazz in the Streets: Great American Slide Show at noon; Subiaco Academy High School Jazz Band at 1 p.m.; Henderson State University's NuFusion at 2 p.m.; University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band with guest clinician Patrick Hession and special guest pianist David Kane at 3 p.m.; and Brass-A-Holics GoGo Funk Band from 4 to 6 p.m. The stage will be in the traditional outdoor area under the Regions Bank sky bridge at Broadway and Market Street. Admission is free. (Lawn chairs are recommended; coolers are not permitted.)

10:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Luke's Jazz Mass, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 228 Spring St. Admission is free.

2 p.m. Sunday, Jazz After Church, Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 841 Quapaw Ave. Admission is free

3 p.m. Sunday, Stardust Big Band Tea Dance, Arlington Resort Hotel, 239 Central Ave. Admission is $10.

For more information on the Jazz Festival, see HSJazzSociety.org or call (501) 627-2425

BLUES EVENTS

Saturday:

3 p.m. Gates open at the Hill Wheatley Plaza on Central Avenue; tickets are $25 for Saturday and Sunday.

4 p.m. Spa City Youngbloods

5 p.m. Stuart Baer and Lance Womack

6 p.m. The Chiller Blues Band

7:15 p.m. CeDell Davis with The Brethren

8:30 p.m. The Delgado Brothers

Sunday:

3 p.m. Gates open

4 p.m. Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon

5 p.m. Akeem Kemp Band

6 p.m. Unseen Eye

7:15 p.m. Noah Wotherspoon Band

8:30 p.m. Barbara Blue

For more information on the Blues Festival, see SpaCityBlues.org.

