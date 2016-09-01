ASU WR ready for 2nd chance

JONESBORO -- Kendall Sanders never believed he was done playing football.

Not even when he was dismissed from the football team at the University of Texas after a sexual-assault charge more than two years ago. And not when, more than a year after that, a four-day trial led to him being found not guilty of those charges.

Up next ARKANSAS STATE VS. TOLEDO WHEN 8 p.m., Friday WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium TV ESPNU RADIO KASR-FM, 92.7, in Little Rock/Conway; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro LINE ASU by 3½ INTERNET astateredwolves.com

"It was frustrating but a learning experience," the now Arkansas State wide receiver said of the process that kept him sidelined two full seasons. "I learned a lot about myself, about what I can handle and what I can control."

Sanders' 20-month layoff from football is nearing its final days. He's slated to start when ASU plays Toledo on Friday night at Centennial Bank Stadium, his first game since Dec. 30, 2013, when Texas lost to Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

In July 2014, he was arrested along with a Texas teammate on charges they sexually assaulted a former student in a dorm room at Texas. Charlie Strong, yet to coach his first game for the Longhorns, indefinitely suspended Sanders and Montrel Meander -- who later had his charges dismissed -- soon after. A week later, Strong dismissed both from the team.

According to an arrest affidavit reported by the Austin American-Statesman, a Texas student claimed Sanders assaulted her after she and Meander had consensual sex.

On Oct. 16, a Travis County, Texas, jury ruled Sanders was not guilty. Less than two months later, ASU announced he would join the team, and in January he enrolled in classes.

It's not a decision Coach Blake Anderson said he arrived at easily. When asked earlier this summer about the type of vetting used before admitting Sanders, Anderson said "as extensive as you could possibly do."

Anderson said he had conversations with Sanders' former coaches -- Strong, ex-Texas coach Mack Brown, former Texas offensive coordinator Greg Davis and former position coach Darrell Wyatt. Anderson's longtime relationships with Davis and Wyatt weighed heavily on the decision.

"I kept getting the same message over and over," Anderson said. "He's a kid that put himself in a bad position. He put himself in a bad position to be accused of anything. But, also, everybody felt like this kid definitely deserved another opportunity."

Anderson said he made the decision while cognizant of the growing national conversation regarding sexual assaults on college campuses. In the past year, Baylor fired coach Art Briles in part because of how the school handled sexual-assault allegations, some made against football players.

"I don't want to make light of any of that," Anderson said. "Domestic abuse and sexual abuse, all those things, those are serious, and those are huge topics and those need to be. We have a zero-tolerance policy. But he was acquitted, and he did everything he was supposed to do."

Sanders didn't participate in spring practice, but he has been with the first-team offense for most of fall camp and was listed as one of three starting wide receivers on ASU's depth chart released Monday.

Coaches have called Sanders a welcomed addition.

"When you've had something you love taken away for a couple of years, it really makes you appreciate just getting back out there," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "You can see that. He brings it every day."

Wide receivers coach Luke Paschall said he hasn't talked with Sanders about the events that led him to ASU.

"He may want to talk about it one day," Paschall said. "But I think right now he's just extremely happy to be here. I don't know if the university turned their back on him or whatever the case may be. But he's happy in his new home. And I think he's done a good job of looking forward rather than looking back."

Sanders said he has "a lot of emotions" when thinking about Friday night.

"I'm just anxious," he said.

Sanders, from Athens, Texas, was Texas' third-leading receiver in 2013, having caught 37 passes for 361 yards and 1 touchdown. He's expected to carry a big load for ASU's offense.

"I'm at home at A-State, and I'm happy here and it's behind me," he said. "I'm appreciative of all my coaches. I feel like I need to show them why they should have given me another chance."

