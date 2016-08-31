Vote on whether to remove president nears in Brazil's Senate

BRASILIA, Brazil — Senators debated the fate of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff into the wee hours of Wednesday ahead of a planned vote later in the day on whether to remove Rousseff permanently as leader of Latin America's most populous country.

Many of the 81 senators signed up to speak Tuesday afternoon on the fifth day of her impeachment trial and the session finally adjourned around 2:30 a.m. local time. Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, presiding over the trial, said it would resume late Wednesday morning for the final vote on removing Rousseff.

Passionate closing arguments by Rousseff's accusers and speeches by her allies appeared to do little to tip the balance in her favor on the eve of the impeachment decision. Suspended by the Senate in May, Rousseff faces permanent removal for allegedly breaking fiscal responsibility laws in managing the federal budget.

Most of the senators making statements attacked Rousseff, blaming her for Brazil falling into its deepest recession in decades and saying she ignored signs of a slowdown.

Janaina Paschoal, the lawyer leading the case against Brazil's first female president, said that Brazil's first female president had committed fraud when breaking fiscal laws.

"We are not dealing with a little accounting problem," she said. "The fraud was documented."

Paschoal then broke into tears as she asked for Rousseff's forgiveness for making the president suffer.

Rousseff's defense attorney, Jose Eduardo Cardozo, also got emotional after closing his case and called Paschoal's teary comments "insulting."

