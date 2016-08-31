Trump heads to Mexico before laying out immigration ideas

MEXICO CITY — Donald Trump is making a quick trip to Mexico on Wednesday, meeting with the president of a nation he derided at the start of his White House campaign as a source of rapists and criminals coming to the U.S.

The trip comes just hours before Trump delivers a speech on illegal immigration. That's been a defining issue of his presidential campaign, but also one on which he's appeared to waver in recent days.

While he's accepting an invitation from President Enrique Pena Nieto to visit, Trump will nevertheless arrive in a country where he is widely despised. Protests are expected, and both a former Mexican president and first lady bluntly told the billionaire New Yorker that, despite Pena Nieto's hospitality, he's not welcome.

"We don't like him. We don't want him. We reject his visit," former Mexican President Vicente Fox told CNN, calling the trip a "political stunt." Added former first lady Margarita Zavala on Twitter: "We Mexicans have dignity, and we reject your hate speech."

After saying during his Republican primary campaign he would use a "deportation force" to expel all of the estimated 11 million people living in the United States illegally," Trump suggested last week he could soften that stance. He is under pressure to clarify just where he stands in a speech that's been rescheduled several times as he and his staff have sent varied and conflicting messages on the issue.

"The American people are going to see more clearly that there's one candidate in this race who's prepared to take the steps necessary to end the flood of illegal immigration," Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said Wednesday on CNN.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.