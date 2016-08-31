Arkansas, FDA sign agreement on regulatory science center

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas and federal officials have extended an agreement for a research center that's aimed at enhancing regulatory science.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding extending for another five years their partnership on the Arkansas Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science.

The center was established in 2011 at the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research and is aimed at modernizing regulatory science to help move safer products to the market, according to the memorandum. The agreement calls on the state and FDA to collaborate in several research areas, including bioinformatics and nanomaterials.