North Little Rock police say man ditched stolen gun

A man who fled North Little Rock police after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon appeared to discard a handgun listed as stolen from the Little Rock Police Department before he was arrested, a North Little Rock police report said.

When officers stopped a vehicle driving left of center at 1620 Allen St., 27-year-old Terry McClendon of Sherwood exited the passenger seat and fled west with his hands tucked into his waistband, police said. An officer saw him stop by a brown trash can, then continue running through backyards with his hands free.

When officers caught up to McClendon in the 1700 block of Allen Street, they found a small plastic bag containing marijuana near McClendon and a digital scale in his pocket, police said.

An officer reported he retraced McClendon's path and found a 9mm handgun in the trash can at which McClendon had stopped earlier. Officers discovered that it was listed as stolen from the Little Rock Police Department, the report said.

McClendon was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was charged with single counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing. He remained on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night.