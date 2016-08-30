Islamic State group says spokesman killed in Syria

BEIRUT — The Islamic State group says its spokesman has been "martyred" in northern Syria.

The Islamic State-run Aamaq news agency said Tuesday that Abu Muhammed al-Adnani was "martyred while surveying the operations to repel the military campaigns against Aleppo," without providing further details.

Islamic State has released several audio files online in which Adnani, a senior leader in the group, delivers sermons urging followers to carry out attacks.

The extremist group has suffered a string of defeats in recent weeks, including in Syria's northern Aleppo province, where Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels drove the Islamic State out of the border town of Jarablus last week.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.