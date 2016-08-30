ASU's Anderson, staff set for dual QBs

JONESBORO -- The plan never called for Arkansas State to alternate between two quarterbacks.

But here are Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner three days from their season opener against Toledo and without a clear cut starter at quarterback.

Up next ARKANSAS STATE VS. TOLEDO WHEN 8 p.m., Friday WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro TV ESPNU RADIO KASR-FM, 92.7, in Little Rock/Conway; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro LINE ASU by 3 1/2 INTERNET astateredwolves.com

It's not a bad thing, both coaches insisted Monday. Senior graduate transfer Chad Voytik and sophomore Justice Hansen have been so close during four weeks of fall camp and have so few discernible differences that the coaches have decided both deserve to play in the Red Wolves' opener, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Voytik, who came to ASU from Pittsburgh this summer, will take the first snap and lead the first two series, Faulkner said. Hansen will play the third series. After that, it's unclear which quarterback will play and in what situations. The situation could clear up a bit in time, Anderson said. But for now, ASU is ready to move forward playing both, especially after a month of camp that has provided little clarity as to which one is a better option.

"Maybe one of them plays better when the lights are on, I don't know," Anderson said. "But right now, they both look just alike."

When Voytik decided in May ro head to ASU for his final season after three at Pittsburgh, coaches weren't anticipating dual quarterbacks. But since camp began earlier this month, Faulkner said Hansen's improvement from spring practice after transferring from Butler County (Kan.) Community College have been enough to keep him on pace with Voytik, who played in 24 games while at Pittsburgh.

Anderson and Faulkner discussed the possibility of playing both around the time of the Red Wolves' first scrimmage on Aug. 13. But after the second scrimmage a week later, a plan to prepare both of them to play was created.

"We felt this is the best thing for us as an offense, and as a team moving forward," Faulkner said.

The similarities between the quarterbacks made the decision easy, Faulkner said. Hansen, listed at 6-4, is taller than the 6-1 Voytik, but coaches have praised the throwing ability and decision making of both.

"I'd like to see our completion percentage go up. I'd like to see us connect more dots," Anderson said. "But they're not careless with the football."

This isn't Anderson's first time operating an offense with two quarterbacks, but it is different.

Most recently, he spent virtually the whole season as North Carolina offensive coordinator in 2013 alternating between Bryn Renner and Marquise Williams at quarterback. That swapping was due mostly to the lack of a running game and Williams' quick feet providing a different look for defenses. The two played in every game as the Tar Heels averaged 32.1 points per game.

"I had two separate offenses running at once," Anderson said. "That's a challenge."

This time Anderson won't have to decipher which player gives ASU the best look. Anderson said it's not likely a change would occur mid-drive -- unless an injury occurs or a helmet comes off -- but changing from drive-to-drive won't be difficult, given the players' similarities.

"We can run the exact same system and they're both comfortable with it, and they both protect the football," Anderson said. "At that point, it's let them both get reps, let's see how they respond to live football and then we'll just keep monitoring the situation."

The only real difference between the two, Faulkner said, is experience. Voytik completed 61.3 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while starting all 13 games for Pitt in 2014. Hansen didn't play in any games while at Oklahoma before transferring to Butler for last season.

The leadership styles are a bit different, too. Faulkner said Voytik is a bit more vocal -- "He's like the Tasmanian devil out there," he said -- while Hansen is a bit more reserved.

"[Voytik] has played on a big stage before, and he's handled it well," Faulkner said. "It wasn't here, but he has done it and I look forward to seeing how Justice handles the lights and playing against another team."

Anderson didn't rule out the possibility of settling on one at some point this season, but he didn't rule out playing both quarterbacks all season, either. For now, he's comfortable watching both takes snaps as the competition continues.

"That's a conversation we have mid-week a week later," Anderson said. "If we can get through the game with both of them healthy and hopefully come away with a win, we'll kind of look back and see how it went."

