The Taste of success

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arkansas' annual Taste of the Finest feast was more than twice the size of last year's, with 27 restaurants participating. The net cash haul was a record $139,000 and counting. The Aug. 19 soiree in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center was what development director Amanda Hodge called "next level" in terms of success.

The 2016 honorees -- individual fundraisers, mostly young professionals -- "killed it" this year, Hodge said. RJ Hawk of KABZ-FM, ''The Buzz'' 103.7, raised more than $30,000 alone, which won him the Todd Miles Award. Hawk was among other "gold" honorees who raised $6,000 or more. That elite group included Melissa Bradley, Amanda Cook, Kristy Fleming, John Mark Goings, Ashley Holmes, Tanya James, Sarah Odle and Graham Talley.

The 25 honorees were split into three teams representing Cystic Fibrosis Ambassadors identified only by their first names: 9-year-old "Aven" of Little Rock; 2-year-old "Crosby" of North Little Rock; and 31-year-old "Mitch" of Little Rock. Crosby's team, which included Hawk, raked in more than $60,000.

The crew from Cache restaurant was deemed the Golden Fork winner, and the gang from Lost Forty Brewing was labeled Golden Brew by a vote of attendees. Also worth noting: Someone paid $7,500 for an ambassador-level membership in the Front Sight Firearms Training Institute in Las Vegas and Alaska. The sole live auction item was worth $25,000, Hodge said.

-- Story and photos by Cyd King

High Profile on 08/28/2016