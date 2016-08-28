Paving job to shut Springdale lanes

Construction associated with the new U.S. 412 northern bypass in Springdale will require lane closures on Arkansas 112 on Monday and Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews putting down asphalt adjacent to Arkansas 112 to widen the roadway will require a single lane of traffic between Carrie Smith Road and West Miller Road from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Flaggers will control traffic and warning signs will be used to notify traffic approaching the work zone, the department said.

