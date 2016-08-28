Alamo flier seeks help for release

HE'S BACK ... Just when you think you've heard the last of Christian evangelist Tony Alamo ... you haven't. Yes, he's been serving a 175-year prison stint in Tucson, Ariz., since 2009, when he was convicted of 10 counts of transporting minors across state lines for the purposes of sex.

In 2014, seven women who had sued, alleging that he had sexually abused them while they were children, were awarded $525 million by an Arkansas judge. That was after Alamo's various properties were seized.

And yet last week, a glossy brochure arrived in the mail, addressed to this columnist. It was titled, "My Commutation," and contained a plea for help in obtaining clemency.

It appears Alamo's followers are holding down the fort and are fairly tech-savvy.

The envelope had a return address of The Alamo Christian Church in Tulsa. The flier included contact info for Tony Alamo Christian Ministries Worldwide in Hollywood, Calif. -- a post office box and numbers for a fax and a "24-hour prayer and information line." There are website and email addresses. He once was based in Hollywood, before moving to Alma and then Fouke in Arkansas.

In the brochure, complete with photos of Alamo with various celebrities, he updates us on his health.

"I'll be 82 on September 20, 2016. I am totally blind, I'm in a wheelchair, I have diabetes, and I died once with a heart attack." After listing his accomplishments and proclaiming his innocence, Alamo explains:

"It is far more advantageous for people in the area and in the world that I be released so that I can continue in the ministry of the Gospel. They're trying to label me a 'predator,' but I'm too old and too sick to be a predator."

He concludes by noting he would appreciate anything that the recipient can do to "help me get out of here."

"God bless you, and I'm waiting to hear from you."

FAMILIAR FACE: Disney's latest film, Pete's Dragon, features Jonesboro native actor Wes Bentley (American Beauty, Hunger Games).

THE RIGHT CONNECTIONS: Little Rock-based musician Knox Hamilton's latest music video, "Washed Up Together," is getting lots of attention -- more than 287,000 views in its first week, thanks to a nod of approval via a tweet from Katy Perry. Perry, who has 92 million followers, tweets, "Check out this brilliantly made video that is already giving me anxiety: Washed Up Together by Knox Hamilton." She includes its link (vevo.ly/r24WEY).

HITTING THE ROAD: More news from former Maumelle resident and Evanescence's frontman Amy Lee -- she's holding a monthlong, 16-city fall tour (no Arkansas date yet) beginning Oct. 28 in Dallas and wrapping in New York. Visit evanescence.com for more info.

