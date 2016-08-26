RECIPES: Tasty Squash ideas

Yellow Squash Casserole

4 cups sliced yellow squash

1/2 cup chopped onion

35 buttery round crackers, crushed

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 tsp salt

ground black pepper to taste

2 tbs butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in a small amount of water. Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, and place in a large bowl.

In a medium bowl, mix together cracker crumbs and cheese. Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions. In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk, then add to squash mixture. Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until lightly browned.

-- Rose Carter

Squash and Sausage Stew

2 tsp olive oil

1 lb. andouille sausage, sliced

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups chicken broth, or as needed

1 cup crushed tomatoes, such as San Marzano

1/2 cup diced jalapeno chile pepper

2 lbs. assorted squash - trimmed and cut into chunks

1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered (optional)

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

2 tsp freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, or to taste

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat; cook sausage slices until they begin to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add onion, reduce heat to medium, and cook until onion becomes translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, and jalapeno pepper; stir to combine.

Bring mixture to a simmer; gently stir squash and potatoes into mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low. Season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Simmer stew, uncovered, until potatoes and squash are tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Stir in Italian parsley. Adjust levels of salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper if needed. Serve in bowls; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

-- Chef John

Yellow Squash Dressing

2 cups diced yellow squash

2 cups crumbled cornbread

1/2 cup margarine, melted

2 tsp dried sage

1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 egg, beaten

1 large onion, chopped

1 1/2 tsp sugar

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup milk

Place squash in a pot fitted with a steamer basket over boiling water, and steam 10 minutes, or until tender.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

In a bowl, mix the squash, cornbread, margarine, sage, cream of mushroom soup, egg, onion, sugar, salt and pepper, and milk. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned.

-- Carol Vickers

Squash and Corn Saute

2 ears corn, husked and cleaned

2 yellow squash, diced

1/2 cup water

2 tbs butter, or more to taste

1 tbs chopped fresh parsley (optional)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Place corn into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and cool corn. Cut corn off the cobs.

Place squash into a skillet and add water. Cook squash over medium heat until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain any excess water from skillet.

Stir corn, butter, parsley, salt, and pepper into squash; cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes.

-- Ellie Troops

Yellow Squash Patties

8 medium yellow squash, shredded

1 onion, shredded

1 1/2 tbs salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

ground black pepper to taste

1 tbs vegetable oil

Place the squash and onion in a colander, sprinkle with salt, and drain about 30 minutes, until no longer moist.

In a bowl, mix the squash and onion, flour, cornmeal, egg, and cheese. Season with pepper.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop squash mixture by heaping tablespoonfuls into the skillet, and cook 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

-- Tammy Harrison

Grilled Yellow Squash

4 medium yellow squash

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the grill for medium heat.

Cut the squash horizontally into 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick slices so that you have nice long strips that won't fall through the grill.

Heat olive oil in a small pan, and add garlic cloves. Cook over medium heat until the garlic starts to sizzle and become fragrant. Brush the slices of squash with the garlic oil, and season with salt and pepper.

Grill squash slices for 5 to 10 minutes per side, until they reach the desired tenderness. Brush with additional garlic oil, and turn occasionally to prevent sticking or burning.

-- Sarah Stephan

