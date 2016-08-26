Police: Man stabs mother, stepfather to death in Springdale

A man stabbed his mother and stepfather to death early Friday morning at 2306 Sandy St., according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Dustin Price, 28, has been arrested in connection with the killings and a third nonfatal stabbing, according to the news release.

Theresa Hendershot, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene with what appeared to be knife wounds, according to the news release. James Hendershot, 47, was taken to Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Price is Theresa Hendershot's son and James Hendershot's stepson, according to the news release.

Daniel Teyhen, 52, was stabbed and taken to Northwest Medical Center, where he is listed as stable with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. He was Price's roommate at 502 Caudle Ave., according to the news release.

Price is being held "on multiple charges" while the investigation is completed, according to the news release.