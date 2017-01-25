Benton County road closings

A view of construction progress on Thursday Jan. 19, 2017 along a section of Highway 12/Southwest Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. The road improvements were funded by a $110 million bond measure approved by voters in 2007.

Commuters are encouraged to watch out for road closings on both sides of Bentonville going into the weekend.

Dan Klingman, senior asset coordinator of the Benton County Road Department, confirmed Wednesday that due to road work, Ashley Lane off Patterson Road in Pea Ridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, with no through traffic. One-lane limited access will be allowed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tony Davis, street manager for the city of Bentonville, also confirmed Southwest Featherston Road, from Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to Southwest Windrift Avenue, will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Davis stressed that work will be finished on schedule if the weather permits.

For more information, call Klingman at 479-271-1052 and Davis at 479-271-3130.