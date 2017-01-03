Police identify victim in Monday's fatal fire in Bentonville; say foul play not involved

— Police have identified the victim of a fatal fire Monday in Bentonville as Charles K. Rine, 39, of Bentonville, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The preliminary investigation concludes no foul play is involved in Rine’s death in the fire at his residence, according to the release.

Rine was found inside a home at 1901 S.W. E St. after a fire was reported about 7:53 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Four fire trucks and three police cruisers were on scene around 9 a.m. Monday. Most of E Street was blocked off while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.