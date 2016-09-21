The nation in brief

Crash of spy plane kills pilot, hurts 1

YUBA CITY, Calif. -- One American pilot was killed and another injured when they ejected from a U-2 spy plane shortly before it crashed in northern California on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Air Force said.

The single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Beale Air Force Base on a training mission around 9 a.m., military officials said. They did not release the pilots' names or any information about the condition of the surviving airman.

The aircraft, assigned to the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, crashed in the Sutter Buttes, a mountain range about 60 miles north of Sacramento.

The U-2 "Dragon Lady" is a reconnaissance plane capable of flying above 70,000 feet. The U-2 is a difficult aircraft to fly at low altitudes because of the characteristics that allow it to travel near space, according to the Air Force.

The spy plane was first designed during the President Dwight D. Eisenhower's administration. However, the military now relies more heavily on drones for reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering. The U-2 is set to be retired by 2019.

Earth sets record for heat in August

WASHINGTON -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday said August's temperature of 61.74 degrees was .09 of a degree warmer than the old August record set last year, and was the 16th consecutive month of record-breaking heat.

Agency monitoring chief Deke Arndt said it was also the hottest summer, with 2016 on pace to smash last year's record for the hottest year.

Last month was 1.66 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average. It was the fifth-hottest month recorded, going back to 1880. Six of the 17 hottest months on record have been the summer months of 2015 and 2016.

The June-through-August summer was 2.18 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average and beat the old summer heat record, set last year, by one-fifth of a degree, the agency said.

2 Ron Paul aides avoid prison time

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two top aides to Ron Paul's 2012 presidential bid were sentenced Tuesday to probation and home confinement rather than prison for their roles in a scheme to cover up campaign payments to a former Iowa state senator who agreed to endorse their boss.

Although prosecutors were seeking more than two years in federal prison, former campaign Chairman Jesse Benton and former manager John Tate were instead sentenced to two years' probation and six months of home confinement, along with community service and a $10,000 fine.

They were accused of conspiring to cause false campaign contribution reports to be filed with the Federal Election Commission. Judge John Jarvey called the crimes serious and said the defendants took advantage of the system designed to ensure transparency in how campaigns are financed.

The men argued they broke no laws when they paid a video production company, which passed on $73,000 to former state Sen. Kent Sorenson. He dropped support for Michele Bachmann and endorsed Paul six days before the 2012 Iowa caucuses.

