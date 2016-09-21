U.S., Russia trade barbs as Security Council addresses Syria

UNITED NATIONS — The United States and Russia blamed each other for Syria's failing cease-fire Wednesday.

In a public session originally envisioned to enshrine Syria's Sept. 9 truce, Washington, Moscow and the council's other nations all sought to revive the U.S.-Russian cease-fire deal, but seemed stuck on fundamental differences old and new: Who bears ultimate responsibility for the war and whose actions over the last days scuttled perhaps the best opportunity for peace?

"Supposedly we all want the same goal. I've heard that again and again," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told the council, referencing oft-repeated international objectives of a united, secular and democratic Syria. "But we are proving woefully inadequate in ... making that happen."

Kerry outlined a litany of U.S. complaints against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and its chief backer, Russia. He recited Moscow's changing narrative over a deadly attack this week on an aid convoy that has included everything from claims of a justifiable counterterror strike to vehicles spontaneously combusting.

"This is not a joke," Kerry said, sharply criticizing those who engage in "word games" to dodge responsibility over questions of "war and peace, life and death."

The top American diplomat spoke just after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered his own set of barbs, underscoring the breakdown in trust in the 12 days since he and Kerry clinched a cease-fire agreement and a potential U.S.-Russian military partnership against the Islamic State and al-Qaida. The former Cold War foes and much of the international community praised the outcome, only to watch it unravel amid an upsurge in violence that even included an accidental U.S. strike that killed more than 60 Syrian soldiers.

Unlike Kerry, who stressed the importance of Assad's government ending military operations against rebels and allowing in unfettered aid, Lavrov said the U.S. had the biggest responsibility.

"The key priority is to separate the opposition forces from the terrorists," Lavrov said.

