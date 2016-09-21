The World in Brief

44 reported dead in Congolese protests

KINSHASA, Congo -- More than 44 people have been killed in Congo in two days of street clashes between security forces and protesters against a delayed presidential election, a Human Rights Watch researcher said Tuesday. Several opposition party buildings were burned.

Thousands took to the streets of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday to oppose an election delay, which they call an effort by President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his mandate in late December.

A high court has determined Kabila can stay in office until a new leader is elected. The electoral commission has filed for a delay in elections that were scheduled for November, saying voter registration lists will not be ready.

Human Rights Watch has received reports from witnesses that security forces have killed at least 37 civilians, said senior Africa researcher Ida Sawyer.

French arrest 8 in Bastille Day attack

PARIS -- French authorities have made eight new arrests in connection with the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead, the Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

The office said the suspects detained Monday were French and Tunisian and had links to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who plowed a 19-ton truck down Nice's Promenade des Anglais into a crowd assembled for a July 14 fireworks display.

All eight were arrested in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the southeastern corner of France, which includes Nice.

At least five people already face preliminary terrorism charges in the attack, accused of helping Bouhlel obtain a pistol and of providing other support. It wasn't immediately clear what the men arrested this week are suspected of doing.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the July 14 attack. French authorities say Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was inspired by the extremist group's propaganda.

France remains under a state of emergency after the Nice killings and attacks on Paris last year. Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Tuesday that the threat to France is higher than ever. He said about 300 people have been arrested in investigations into extremist networks this year, according to his office.

Helmsman charged in Thai boat sinking

BANGKOK -- The helmsman who operated a passenger boat that sank in a Thai river over the weekend has been arrested and accused of violating navigation laws as the death toll climbed Tuesday to at least 27 people, an official said.

The search was continuing for two passengers known to be missing, a 2-year-old boy and a 70-year-old woman, said the Marine Department official.

The boat was carrying more than 100 Muslims home from a religious festival Sunday on the Chao Phraya river north of Bangkok. It sank rapidly after taking on water just a few yards from the riverbank.

Forty-four passengers were hurt.

Authorities previously said the passenger capacity was 50 and that overloading was a suspected cause of the sinking.

The helmsman is suspected of allowing too many passengers on board and having an expired license, according to the Marine Department.

N. Korea tests rocket, readies for launch

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a ground test of a new rocket engine and ordered a satellite launch preparation, state media said Tuesday.

The United Nations and others view the North's space launch development project as a cover for tests of missile technology, as ballistic missiles and rockets in satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technology. North Korea is also openly working on developing nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Kim directed the ground test of a high-powered engine of a carrier rocket for a geostationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center in the country's northwest, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Jeon Ha-kyu, a spokesman at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said South Korea believes the test was for a new engine for a long-range missile.

A Section on 09/21/2016