Super Quiz: Geography: National Regions

Posted: September 21, 2016 at 1:43 a.m.

  1. Tuscany

  2. Bavaria

  3. Attica

  4. Brittany

  5. Jutland

  6. Chiapas

  7. Andalusia

  8. Wallonia

  9. Punjab

ANSWERS

  1. Italy

  2. Germany

  3. Greece

  4. France

  5. Denmark

  6. Mexico

  7. Spain

  8. Belgium

  9. India

Food on 09/21/2016