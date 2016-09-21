Serb rattles saber at former Bosnian general’s remark

BELGRADE, Serbia — In the most heated exchange since the war in the 1990s, Serbia warned Bosnia on Tuesday that it would go to the defense of Bosnian Serbs if they were attacked ahead of a referendum next weekend.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement that Serbia will “certainly not allow the destruction of or a military attack” against Bosnia’s autonomous Serb ministate, Republika Srpska, created under a U.S.-brokered peace deal that divided Bosnia.

Dacic was reacting to comments made by former wartime Bosnian Army commander Safer Halilovic, who said that without Serbia’s support, Bosnian Serbs wouldn’t be able to withstand federal forces for more than 15 days. Halilovic, a retired general, spoke to a local Bosnian TV station and was not speaking in any official capacity.

In 1992-95, Bosnian Serbs took up arms against Bosnia’s secession from Serb-led Yugoslavia. As a result, some 100,000 people died and millions were left homeless.

“The [Bosnian] citizens must know that on this territory the Yugoslav Army no longer exists,” Halilovic told Bosnia’s TV1. “Serbia can no longer help.”

Dacic responded that “the statement by Safer Halilovic about the destruction of Republika Srpska represents the gravest threat to peace and stability in the region.”

The Bosnian Serb ministate is holding a referendum on Sunday on maintaining the date of its national holiday on Jan. 9 — the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared the creation of their own state within Bosnia. During the war that followed, they expelled non-Serbs from the territory they controlled with the aim of making it part of neighboring Serbia. For non-Serbs living there, the date is a symbol of their expulsion and a sign that Republika Srpska is still a place meant just for Serbs.