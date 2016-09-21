Police: Wreck knocks power lines down on MLK in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A car crashed into a power pole Wednesday afternoon knocking live power lines across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just outside the Farmington city limits.

Sgt. Craig Stout said police responded around 3 p.m. to a rollover involving one vehicle and an injury. He did not know how badly the person was hurt or if an ambulance had transported anyone.

Emergency responders and electricity crews arrived to clear the scene, take care of the injured person and get traffic moving.

A SWEPCO map did not indicate any outages in the area. Google Maps indicated traffic was moving by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.