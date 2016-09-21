Police: Woman overdoses with baby grandson in backseat

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a 56-year-old Ohio woman is suspected of overdosing in her pickup with her baby grandson in the backseat.

Officers in Elyria say the woman was unresponsive in the truck and that they had to break a window before they could revive her with the overdose antidote naloxone.

Firefighters pulled the baby out through a sliding back window.

Crews say that when they arrived Monday, the truck was still in drive and it was pushed up against a stack of propane tanks at a gas station.

Police say Debra Hyde of Elyria has been charged with child endangering. She told WEWS-TV in Cleveland that she's humiliated and embarrassed.

Authorities say the infant has been placed with the local children services agency.