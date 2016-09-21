Pita chips put pep in bowl of greens

This big, beautiful bowl of goodness is a mash-up of two traditional Mediterranean salads. It gets its primary flavors from a Greek salad, with feta, green onion, dried oregano and plenty of cucumber and tomato in a lemon-olive oil dressing. And it owes its hearty crunch to a Middle Eastern fattoush, a salad that originated as a way to use up day-old pita and involves tossing shards of the toasted flatbread with dressed crisp greens, vegetables and herbs.

On its own, this salad makes for a satisfying lunch or light dinner. It's also nice as part of a mezze spread, with hummus, roasted vegetables, olives and stuffed grape leaves.

Greek Salad With Crispy Pita

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 large head romaine lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces (about 5 cups lightly packed)

2 cups lightly packed baby spinach leaves

1/2 large English (seedless) cucumber, cut in half lengthwise, then thinly sliced into half-moons

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, each cut in half

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 green onion, thinly sliced

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup)

2 ounces whole-wheat pita chips (about 24), broken into pieces (see note)

Whisk together the oil, the lemon zest and juice, oregano, salt and pepper in a medium bowl to form a dressing.

Toss together the lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, parsley and green onion in a large serving bowl. Add the feta, the toasted pita chips and the dressing. Toss well to coat and incorporate; serve right away.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: Use store-bought pita chips, or rounds of bread, day-old or not, brushed with oil, toasted in a 375-degree oven until crisp and broken into pieces.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 240 calories, 9 g protein, 16 g fat, 19 g carbohydrate (5 g sugar), 25 mg cholesterol, 520 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

