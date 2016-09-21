Pita chips put pep in bowl of greens
Posted: September 21, 2016 at 1:52 a.m.
This big, beautiful bowl of goodness is a mash-up of two traditional Mediterranean salads. It gets its primary flavors from a Greek salad, with feta, green onion, dried oregano and plenty of cucumber and tomato in a lemon-olive oil dressing. And it owes its hearty crunch to a Middle Eastern fattoush, a salad that originated as a way to use up day-old pita and involves tossing shards of the toasted flatbread with dressed crisp greens, vegetables and herbs.
On its own, this salad makes for a satisfying lunch or light dinner. It's also nice as part of a mezze spread, with hummus, roasted vegetables, olives and stuffed grape leaves.
Greek Salad With Crispy Pita
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 large head romaine lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces (about 5 cups lightly packed)
2 cups lightly packed baby spinach leaves
1/2 large English (seedless) cucumber, cut in half lengthwise, then thinly sliced into half-moons
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, each cut in half
1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 green onion, thinly sliced
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup)
2 ounces whole-wheat pita chips (about 24), broken into pieces (see note)
Whisk together the oil, the lemon zest and juice, oregano, salt and pepper in a medium bowl to form a dressing.
Toss together the lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, parsley and green onion in a large serving bowl. Add the feta, the toasted pita chips and the dressing. Toss well to coat and incorporate; serve right away.
Makes 4 servings.
Note: Use store-bought pita chips, or rounds of bread, day-old or not, brushed with oil, toasted in a 375-degree oven until crisp and broken into pieces.
Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 240 calories, 9 g protein, 16 g fat, 19 g carbohydrate (5 g sugar), 25 mg cholesterol, 520 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.
Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.
Food on 09/21/2016