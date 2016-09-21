Officer kills gunman, protesters turn violent, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A black police officer shot an armed black man at an apartment complex Tuesday, authorities said, prompting street protests late into the night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that demonstrators were destroying marked police vehicles and that several officers had been injured. Television coverage showed police firing tear gas to break up the crowd.

Police had gone to the complex about 3 p.m. CDT looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they saw the man -- not the suspect they were looking for -- inside a car, department spokesman Keith Trietley said in a statement.

When officers approached, the man exited the car with the gun. At that point, officers deemed the man a threat, and at least one fired a weapon, he said. The man, identified as 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police blocked access to the area, which is about a mile from the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as protesters gathered.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts appealed for calm and tweeted that "the community deserves answers."

