Names and faces

• Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, bringing an end to what began as the world's most tabloid headline-generating romance before morphing into a star-studded engine of family and philanthropy. Jolie Pitt, 41, cited "irreconcilable difference" in divorce papers filed Monday in Los Angeles. She is seeking physical custody of their six children, with visitation rights for Pitt. An attorney for Jolie Pitt, Robert Offer, said Tuesday that her decision to divorce was made "for the health of the family." The filing dated the couple's separation to last Thursday. "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time," Pitt, 52, said in a statement to People magazine. This is the second marriage for Pitt, who previously wed Jennifer Aniston. It's the third for Jolie Pitt, who was previously married to Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller. Pitt and Jolie became close while filming 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, After becoming a couple, they settled into their own unique kind of globetrotting domesticity. They became seldom-seen Hollywood royalty, predicated more on parenting than partying. They formed the Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006. Jolie Pitt, a special envoy for the United Nations, became an outspoken voice for refugees, as well as for breast cancer treatment. Pitt built homes in New Orleans for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

• Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith wants Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel to show her where her Emmy is. Kimmel joked during his Emmy monologue Sunday night that stars had to be present to win under what he called "the Maggie Smith rule." The British actress has been nominated nine times for Emmys and won three without ever showing up. When Smith won again on Sunday night, Kimmel took the statuette from presenter Minnie Driver and said: "We're not mailing this to her. Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found." The 81-year-old Smith responded Monday with a message on the Masterpiece Theater Twitter account, saying, "If Mr. Kimmel could please direct me to the lost and found office I will be on the next flight."

A Section on 09/21/2016