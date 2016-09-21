In the news

• John Doucet, 20, got electric shocks and suffered third- and fourth-degree burns over 75 percent of his body when his sailboat's mast touched an overhead power line as he took the boat off a trailer at a boat launch in Gulfport, Miss., authorities said.

• Ray Mabus, the U.S. Navy secretary, said a planned fleet replenishment oiler, used to restock and refuel ships already at sea, will be named after the late Robert F. Kennedy, a Navy veteran who served as a U.S. attorney general and U.S. senator.

• Benita Barbour, 37, of Providence, R.I., is facing disorderly conduct charges after a neighbor told authorities that she saw Barbour toss her 2-year-old twin sons out of a ground-floor window onto the front porch.

• Steven Anderson, pastor of the Faithful Word Baptist Church of Tempe, Ariz., was deported from Botswana, government officials said, after speaking out against homosexuality and pedophilia in a radio broadcast that Botswana President Ian Khama called "hate speech."

• Stacy Koltiska, a school lunchroom cashier in Canonsburg, Pa., resigned after she was required to take a hot lunch away from an elementary school student because the child's parent had fallen more than $25 behind in paying for the meal as part of what Koltiska called the district's new "lunch shaming" policy.

• Lucien Greaves, spokesman for the Satanic Temple, said the group's new headquarters in a Victorian mansion in Salem, Mass., "isn't an attack on anybody," and will include an art gallery and witch-hunt museum in a town known for its 17th-century witch trials.

• Steven Brown, 24, of Port Richey, Fla., after accidentally causing an explosion as he concocted a marijuana-based wax, grabbed his drugs but left behind two caged dogs that died and an infant to be rescued by others as flames burned his house down, sheriff's deputies said, leading to arson, drug and aggravated cruelty to animal charges.

• Maurizio Di Francescantonio, 37, of Rome underwent surgery to repair the damage caused when he was punched and kicked in the head by two men who became angry when he asked them to stop smoking in the subway car he was riding in with his mother, authorities said.

• Sharon Harry, 61, of Trenton, N.J., faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after prosecutors said her roommate had to be hospitalized when she stabbed him in the chest because he refused to have sex with her.

