Remains found at Arkansas salvage yard identified as 2 men; deaths investigated as homicides

Human remains found Tuesday afternoon inside a vehicle at a Pope County salvage yard have been identified as belonging to two 22-year-old men, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a news release Wednesday, the agency, citing results from the state Crime Laboratory, confirmed the identities as Aaron Brock and Beau DeWitt, both of Yell County.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to authorities.

The men were found when sheriff's deputies responded around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to U-Pull-It Auto Salvage Yard at 3001 Mobile Ave. on the south side of Russellville, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that the vehicle containing the remains was then removed from the salvage yard and delivered to the state Crime Lab for removal and examination of the remains.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said additional information regarding the investigation was not immediately available, and a request to the Dardanelle Police Department for more details was not immediately returned.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.