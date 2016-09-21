Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Your joy will rebound on you -- a theme of the year. Next month will bring a deal to teach you to value your talents. In 2017 you'll take care of others and be paid in an unexpected and abundant manner. Special circumstances will favor you, allowing you to travel to a place you've long been curious about.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll give your word and keep it. It's amazing how hard you can work and what marvels you can come up with when you put your mind to it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've budgeted correctly, but it's the unforeseen expenses that get you. Build that into your plan and your life will have an ease to it that few ever get to experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You may find yourself focusing to the point of absurdity. You're not overly serious, just serious enough. After all, you didn't get where you are by being lackadaisical about your success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are the commander of your time. No one else should have an exclusive contract on the minutes you spend. You are a free agent, even if there are people who need you and rely on you. Take back your schedule.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As for the people who intrigue you, assume there is a good reason. Do you really need any more of an excuse to get to know a person better? Your curiosity is all the invitation you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get the small details right and you'll be in. When you know the combination to unlock the door, the password to get into the system and the name of the person you're dealing with, you're golden.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Establish order. Whether it's a messy little corner of a room or a wild social dynamic, you'll do well to get it under control now. This reorganization effort will revitalize your whole scene.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Because you speak well of your peers (even when some of them do not speak well of each other) you'll earn the respect and trust of all with whom you interact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you need to justify your feelings with logic, there will always be a way and a reason. Sometimes a feeling is just a feeling, though. Today your mood comes first and your justification for it is secondary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As for those friends of yours who seem to have far more free time than you have -- it's not because their responsibilities are fewer. It's just because they deal with them differently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your diplomacy will save someone from hurt. You can't be an emotional shield to all, but you can make life a little better for some, and that will mean a lot to the ones who are close to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're the gracious star who knows when to let someone else have the chance to shine. You might steal the spotlight, but you won't hog it. Tonight, friends compete for your attention.

