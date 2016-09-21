Little Rock crash victim gets $48,000

A Pulaski County jury has awarded $48,000 to a woman injured in a car crash in front of her workplace.

Jurors found in favor of Kristin Bendele of Paragould 9-3 on Thursday to end the two-day civil trial before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan.

To prevail, Bendele, represented by attorney David Williams of Little Rock, needed a nine-member majority of the 12-person panel to side with her.

The verdict shows the jury found defendant Byron Wesley House III 80 percent responsible for the Oct. 8, 2014, crash in front of the state Department of Health's Public Health Laboratory at 201 S. Monroe St.

Bendele's lawsuit states that she was waiting for a pedestrian to cross the South Monroe crosswalk in front of the lab so she could turn right into the parking lot.

When she made the turn, House, driving a vehicle owned by his company, Tall Oaks LLC, cut across from the left lane and hit the front of Bendele's car, dragging her vehicle into the parking lot.

House, 63, was ticketed for careless and prohibited driving after the crash, but the case was dismissed after he paid a $195 fine, court records show.

In her suit, filed in October, Bendele stated the accident caused her serious and painful back injuries. She had asked for damages for her injuries, medical care, pain and suffering and loss of income.

House, represented by Little Rock attorneys Emily Runyon and John Moore, contended that Bendele was at fault for the wreck, court filings show.

