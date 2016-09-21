College student disciplined for photo depicting black face

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University officials say they have disciplined an unidentified student after a Snapchat photograph of a woman with brown mask-like material on her face went viral on social media.

The woman in the image appeared to be white, and an accompanying caption said, "Black Lives Matter."

Connecticut NAACP President Scott Esdaile called the photo "just disgusting" and said the university should have zero tolerance for such behavior.

A statement released by Quinnipiac on Tuesday said the university took action against a student, but it did not specify what the action was or if the student was expelled.

Executive Vice President Mark Thompson said Quinnipiac is committed to providing students with an atmosphere of tolerance.

NAACP officials hope to meet with university administrators to discuss the incident Wednesday.