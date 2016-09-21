Clinton campaign raced through $50 million last month

Hillary Clinton speaks Friday at the Black Women’s Agenda symposium in Washington. Organizers said Donald Trump also was invited to the symposium but did not accept.

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton spent $645,000 more a day than her opponent Donald Trump last month, but even with her $50 million campaign outlay, she has not been able to pull away from him in the race for the White House.

Clinton's campaign had its most expensive month to date in August, eclipsing its previous monthly high by more than $12 million. And combined, Clinton and the national Democratic Party paid out $78 million in August, while Trump and the Republican National Committee spent about $47 million.

While both candidates are raising huge sums from donors, their lopsided spending lays bare the difference in the two major party presidential campaigns. Clinton is running a conventional operation featuring multimillion-dollar ad buys and expansive voter outreach. Trump has kept spending down by enjoying seemingly limitless free media coverage and outsourcing the guts of his voter contact duties to the Republican Party.

The spending disparity has also become a favored Trump boast.

"Our expenditures on advertising, our expenditures on people, our expenditures on everything are a tiny fraction. And yet we're minimum tied," Trump said Tuesday at a rally in Kenansville, N.C. "If you can spend less and be winning, that's a positive thing, right?"

Josh Schwerin, a spokesman for the Clinton campaign, said Trump has been "derelict" in building a political operation that would help not only himself but down-ballot Republicans.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.