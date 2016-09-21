Arkansas to play in mega Nike event with basketball blue bloods

Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson reacts against Mississippi during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Oxford, Miss. (Bruce Newman /The Oxford Eagle via AP)

— Arkansas basketball has agreed to play in the inaugural Phil Knight Invitational in November 2017.

The event will be played at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., from Nov. 23-26, 2017. It will include 16 teams that will play in two eight-team brackets.

The tournament is being called the greatest collection of teams ever at one event — and for good reason. Other teams involved in the event include Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Connecticut, Florida, Gonzaga, Georgetown, Butler, Texas, Stanford, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Portland and Portland State.

The event is named for Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

“Phil has been instrumental in growing and promoting our sport throughout the world," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "We are proud of our partnership with Nike and look forward to competing against other nationally recognized programs in this exclusive event.”

Kentucky and Xavier previously committed to play in the tournament, according to ESPN in August, but have since backed out, opening the door for Arkansas and Portland State to accept invites.

The 16 committed programs have combined for 391 NCAA Tournament appearances, 89 Final Fours and 23 national championships. All are Nike-affiliated schools.

"All of these great basketball programs have been supported by Phil Knight and Nike," Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis told ESPN in August. "His support of the programs have created scholarships and resources for these departments to excel."

Brackets for the event have not been released. Teams from the same conference will not be included in the same bracket.