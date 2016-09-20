UA requests Title IX suit be dropped

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas on Monday asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former student that says the school acted with "deliberate indifference" when she reported being raped by another student.

The suit states that UA violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal funding. Under Title IX, federal authorities have said, schools must respond promptly and effectively to address sexual harassment and sexual violence.

UA attorneys argued in court documents the former student's allegations "do not come close to meeting the high standard for imposing Title IX liability on a university."

In documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, attorneys for UA state that the university "promptly provided her with extensive resources and overwhelming support throughout the pendency of her case."

Court documents also note that the man she says raped her was expelled as part of the university's campus disciplinary process. Her lawsuit claims UA improperly conducted the campus disciplinary process, in part by issuing a letter in response to an appeal from the expelled student that said he could receive his degree.

The full letter, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, stated that he could receive his degree given that he had completed course requirements, so long as he performed community service and attended counseling. UA later said the letter was sent by mistake.

The woman filing the lawsuit was a 19-year-old Razorback athlete in October 2014 when she told police and school officials she had been raped in her dorm room by a man described in the lawsuit as a former Razorback athlete. No criminal charges were filed in the case.

According to a police report, the man was 23 at the time of the reported rape and told investigators the encounter was consensual. At the time of the report, he was no longer a Razorback athlete.

The woman's lawsuit states that UA's "deliberate indifference resulted in risks to Plaintiff's safety and the loss of her ability to continue attending U of A." It names UA-Fayetteville and the university's board of trustees as defendants.

Her claims include that UA delayed addressing her room assignment and classroom accommodations after she made her report. Under Title IX, federal authorities stress the importance of interim measures such as housing or schedule accommodations for students reporting sexual violence or sexual harassment.

Among other claims, the woman's lawsuit also states that the man she says raped her had been arrested three times previously by university police, and that UA should have done more to protect her and other students given the prior arrests. The suit lists the allegations stemming from those arrests without dates or specific details from arrest reports.

UA attorneys argued that the prior arrests "are not so similar in severity that they could be viewed as part of a pattern or propensity to engage in the more serious, sexually invasive offense of rape."

