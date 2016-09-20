The world in brief

Merkel takes blame for election loss

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel took responsibility Monday for her party's worst-ever performance in a Berlin state election.

Merkel pledged to work harder to address people's concerns, particularly on migrants. Her Christian Democratic Union party received just 17.6 percent of the vote in the German capital.

"That's very bitter," Merkel told reporters in Berlin, referring to the drop of almost 6 percentage points her party suffered.

The result means that Berlin state's current coalition government, in which the Christian Democratic Union is the junior partner to the center-left Social Democrats, has no majority going forward. A three-way coalition of Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Left Party is now likely in the capital.

"I take responsibility as party leader and chancellor," Merkel said at a news conference alongside her party's mayoral candidate, Frank Henkel.

Wrecked Thai boat yields 18 bodies

BANGKOK -- Searchers in Thailand have recovered 18 bodies and are continuing to look for at least 12 people missing from a heavily loaded boat that sank in a river over the weekend, officials said.

The two-deck boat was carrying more than 100 Muslims on a holiday excursion when it sank Sunday afternoon on the Chao Phraya river 50 miles north of Bangkok. The boat evidently ran up in shallows then took on water, sinking in less than two minutes just a few yards from the riverbank.

Bodies were still being retrieved Monday afternoon, with 18 recovered so far, a Marine Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to release information. Some bodies were found in the boat, while others had drifted downstream.

In addition to the dead and missing, 44 people were injured. Twelve people are unaccounted for, though others may still be missing.

Afghans: U.S. strikes killed 8 police

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official said at least eight Afghan police officers were killed in two U.S. airstrikes in southern Uruzgan province in what was apparently a friendly-fire accident.

Rahimullah Khan, a provincial operational commander, said the first airstrike killed one policeman at a checkpoint outside the provincial capital of Tirin Kot, while the second, which struck the same area, killed seven others.

Khan said the airstrikes took place Sunday afternoon around Tirin Kot. The Taliban have been advancing on the city in recent weeks.

A U.S. military spokesman confirmed that U.S. forces carried out an airstrike, saying they sought to assist Afghan troops who were fired on by the Taliban.

Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland said he doesn't "have any further information" on who the casualties may have been.

Saudis round up suspected terrorists

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said Monday that its forces had uncovered an Islamic State-linked terrorist network that was involved in past attacks in the kingdom and was planning future attacks against civilians, security personnel and government sites.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency posted images on its Twitter account showing a pressure cooker, an assault-style rifle equipped with a silencer and suicide vests that were seized by security forces in the monthslong operation.

Though U.S. authorities have been careful to say there is no evidence of a link to international terrorism, on Saturday a blast in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City injured 29 people, and another unexploded device made out of a pressure cooker was found several blocks away. Also, a pipe bomb exploded in a New Jersey shore town.

Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a press conference that the Saudi-based terror network was composed of three cells. Seventeen suspects, among them one Saudi woman, were arrested in the sweep. Eleven are Saudi citizens, in addition to three Yemenis, two Egyptians and one Palestinian.

Al-Turki said the network was involved in preparing suicide vests and improvised explosives, and providing logistics, cover, funding, arms and transportation for terrorist operations inside the kingdom. The network also communicated "with leaders abroad in all their activities," he said.

