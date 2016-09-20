Rogers airport will get $5.8 million for runway project

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressman Steve Womack, announced Tuesday that Rogers Executive Airport will receive $5.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen the airport’s runway at Carter Field.

“Airports are a vital part of our nation’s infrastructure and a driver of economic growth,” Boozman stated in a news release. “I am pleased that Rogers Executive Airport is receiving these funds to invest in upgrading and improving the runway at Carter Field. Upgrading our infrastructure through projects such as this will better serve the economic needs of our community and state and will facilitate further opportunities for enhanced commerce and job creation.”

The project includes a full-depth runway keel reconstruction, mill and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement, installation of pavement underdrains, crack repair, pavement grooving and rehabilitation of the runway lighting, according to a news release.

“Developing our transportation infrastructure is key to the continued economic growth in Rogers and our state. This investment will not only help meet the demands placed on and improve safety at the Rogers Executive Airport, but it will also support growth and commerce in the region,” Womack stated in the release.