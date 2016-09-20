Police nab suspect in blasts

The man believed to be responsible for the explosion in Manhattan Saturday night and an earlier bombing in New Jersey, Ahmad Khan Rahami, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder Monday after he was wounded in a gunfight with police, law enforcement officials said.

The episode on a rain-soaked street in Linden, N.J., came after police issued a cellphone alert to millions of residents in the area telling them to be on the lookout for Rahami, 28, who was described as "armed and dangerous."

By sundown, Rahami had been charged with seven counts, including five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, with bail set at $5.2 million.

Regarding the work that put Rahami in custody, "I'm a lot happier today than I was yesterday," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

It wasn't known whether Rahami had an attorney. Messages left for family members were not immediately returned.

The showdown started around 10:30 a.m. Monday, when a resident spotted a man sleeping in the doorway of a bar, officials said.

Capt. James Sarnicki of the Linden Police Department told reporters that an officer approached the man, later identified as Rahami, and when he woke him, he saw that he had a beard resembling that of the man on the wanted poster.

The officer ordered Rahami to show his hands, Sarnicki said, but instead, he pulled out a handgun.

He shot the officer in the abdomen, Sarnicki said, but the bullet struck the officer's vest.

"The officer returned fire," Sarnicki said. Rahami fled, "indiscriminately firing his weapon at passing vehicles."

Other officers joined the chase, and Rahami was shot multiple times. At least one other officer was injured.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Rahami was in custody, seen by witnesses splayed out beside the street, hands cuffed behind his back and his shirt rolled up, officers standing over him with their weapons drawn.

Rahami, blood pouring from a wound in his shoulder and splattered on his face, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to University Hospital in Newark, N.J., where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound in his leg.

Rahami was identified by officials on surveillance video planting the bombs in Chelsea, both the device that exploded on 23rd Street and another that did not detonate a few blocks away. His fingerprint was also found on one of the pressure-cooker bombs in Manhattan, according to a senior law enforcement official. Rahami was also connected to a bombing that took place earlier Saturday on the Jersey Shore.

The use of pressure cookers as an explosive device has been recognized for years by counterterrorism experts because it has been touted by the al-Qaida extremist group for use around the world.

Police believe Rahami was also responsible for a backpack full of pipe bombs found in Elizabeth, N.J., late Sunday.

President Barack Obama, who arrived in New York on Monday to join other world leaders for the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, made brief remarks on the attack.

"Folks around here, they don't get scared," Obama said. "They are tough, they are resilient, they go about their business every single day."

He also warned of the dangers of exaggerating threats or spreading rumors.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national Muslim advocacy group, welcomed Rahami's arrest. The organization and the Afghan Embassy in Washington condemned the bombings.

Investigators, meanwhile, were trying to learn about Rahami's life.

Rahami was born Jan. 23, 1988, in Afghanistan. He was described as a naturalized citizen who had been living with his family in Elizabeth, not far from where he was arrested. Neighbors said that several years ago Rahami traveled to his homeland and when he returned, he showed signs of radicalization.

Childhood friend Flee Jones, for example, said Rahami had become more religious after his return. Still, family acquaintances said that while Rahami was devout, he was more likely to talk about his interest in cars than to mention faith.

The significance of his visit to Afghanistan was not immediately clear. It was not known whether he had any links to an overseas terror organization, or whether he had been inspired by such organizations.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials declined to offer details about the investigation.

Assistant Director William Sweeney, who heads the FBI's New York office, said investigators were working "to completely understand his social network."

"I have no indication that there is a cell operating in the area or in the city," he said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials have every reason to believe the series of bombings "was an act of terror," though investigators said Rahami's exact motive isn't yet clear.

Authorities began to focus on Rahami on Sunday as they reviewed hours of surveillance video taken from the Chelsea area.

On Sunday evening, increasingly confident that Rahami might be involved in the bombing, police rushed to act when they saw a car leaving an address associated with him.

The car was pulled over on the Belt Parkway near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Brooklyn. Five people inside were questioned and released.

Later Sunday night, police got a report of a suspicious package in a trash can near a train station in Elizabeth, N.J. The FBI, called in to investigate, dispatched a pair of robots to examine the bag and determined that it held five bombs, some of which were pipe bombs.

Around 12:30 a.m., the robots tried to clip a wire to disarm one bomb and accidentally detonated it. No one was injured.

As a result of that operation, New Jersey Transit service trains were shut down; however, they resumed service on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line at 5:30 a.m. Monday. The trains faced residual delays. Amtrak operated on a modified schedule.

Train passengers reported being stuck on Amtrak and NJ Transit trains for hours Sunday night, while some trains moved in reverse to let passengers off at other stations. Amtrak said 2,400 passengers were affected and trains were rerouted to other stations for people to get other transportation.

The location of the bag was not far from where Rahami lived with his family above their fried-chicken restaurant, and his relatives have clashed with the city over closing times and noise complaints they said were tinged with anti-Muslim sentiment.

Before dawn federal agents and local police officers were swarming a residential neighborhood of low-rise apartment buildings, multiple-family homes and small businesses.

They searched the restaurant, First American Fried Chicken, and addresses where Rahami was reported to have spent time.

Even as police scoured the area near the Rahami restaurant, the suspect was seeking shelter from the morning rain under a doorway of a bar in the neighboring town of Linden.

Diego Jeronimo, 36, the owner of a store near where the gunbattle unfolded, said he opened his front door and saw a police car parked lengthwise across the street, an officer with his back to him with his gun drawn using the car as a shield. He heard around five shots.

"Then it calmed down a little bit, then we hear seven shots, but they were more distant," down the block, he said.

Shawn Styles, 30, who works at Linden Auto Body next door, said he saw numerous police vehicles whiz down the avenue.

"Then multiple, multiple shots," he said.

