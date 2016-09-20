Man says innocent to ramming officer

A Dardanelle man who crashed a sport utility vehicle into a Berryville police car pleaded innocent on Monday to charges that include attempted capital murder.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

Carroll County Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ordered Christian M. Robinson, 42, to undergo a mental evaluation at the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock.

Robinson was arrested Sept. 8 after police said he used a Toyota 4Runner to ram a police car in the parking lot of Casey's General Store in Berryville, pinning a police officer's leg between the car's door and frame.

A revolver in a holster on officer Daniel Wilson's leg kept the impact from breaking a bone, Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos said.

According to an affidavit from Sgt. Kevin Disheroon, Robinson was driving in circles in the store's parking lot and yelling. When Wilson got out of his car and approached Robinson, he "floored the vehicle," accelerating in Wilson's direction.

The police officer dove back into his car to keep from being run over, but his left leg was pinned by the car door, according to the affidavit.

Wilson suffered severe bruising but was able to pursue Robinson, who was arrested after Green Forest police used spike strips to flatten his front tires.

Besides attempted capital murder, Robinson was charged with second-degree battery, fleeing, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Robinson pleaded innocent to all the charges on Monday.

Robinson was still being held Monday afternoon in the Carroll County jail.

Metro on 09/20/2016