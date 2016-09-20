In the news

• Dan Lynch, a police commander in Melbourne, Fla., said officers interrupted a training exercise to rush to the aid of a homeless man who survived being attacked by an alligator that "came up and grabbed" the man as he swam in a nearby river.

• Bernard Cazeneuve, France's interior minister, said the government plans to force a 16-year-old boy and others to cover the cost of the police and SWAT team response to a church in a Paris neighborhood, as well as for scaring the public, when they called in a fake hostage situation.

• Randy Branham said he spent nearly every day for a month restoring a large wooden sculpture of "Brutus the bear" that was once the mascot of the now-closed Parkwood High School in Joplin, Mo., that temporarily disappeared in the 1990s and is now on display at Joplin High School.

• Sandeep Ahuja was saved by an unidentified volunteer firefighter who used a tire tool to smash out a window and pulled Ahuja and a passenger from a vehicle that had burst into flames after striking a guardrail and crashing into a tree in North Haven, Conn., state police reported.

• Joshua "Ginger" Monroe reclaimed a naked Donald Trump statue that had been confiscated by police after it was illegally displayed on public property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and plans to auction it off to benefit public art.

• Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, celebrated his re-election, in which he garnered 98 percent of the vote, by donning a suit of medieval armor, complete with a conical helmet, a long sword and a spear.

• Laurie Parker, spokesman for Nashville, Tenn., Electric Service, said a meter reader survived an attack while out on her rounds when she was shot by a gunman who then drove off in her car.

• Steve Pickford, innkeeper of the Wayside Inn in Sudbury, Mass., is celebrating the inn's 300th anniversary by offering amnesty to guests who may have left with the inn's antiques, such as silverware, pewter dishes and even a copy of the Declaration of Independence that disappeared in the 1950s.

• Stan McCubbin of Campbellsville, Ky., said he first thought one of his cows had twin calves but quickly realized it had given birth to a rare two-faced female calf, with two noses, two mouths and four eyes, that his 5-year-old daughter Kenley named Lucky because it's lucky to be alive.

A Section on 09/20/2016