Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. This is a high-energy year: Your energy is so high that you feel you can conquer anything and everything. Maybe you can. Just keep in mind that some things needn't be conquered so much as cajoled, coddled or seduced.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Usually when you "score" it's because you set out to do so -- goal in mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One new idea presented by someone who inspires you (or inspires you to go in the opposite direction) is all it will take to make you question this lifestyle choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your high level of awareness would alert you to danger, except there is none. Therefore, your keen senses will scan each new environment for opportunity, fun, novelty and pleasure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are loved. Believe it and act accordingly. Try not to require assurance on the fact as it only tires others out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What does it take to be a person of the world? A courageous spirit is a good start. Next comes the open-mindedness that allows you to accept people who are very different -- a no-brainer for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll benefit from keeping things on a need-to-know basis, and if it doesn't impact another person directly, you have no obligation that would infringe on your privacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Creatures of the forest are wild but in their own social world, with structures and specific rules. You can relate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As for the recurring issue -- you could bring the matter to a conclusion if you wanted to, and there's a reason you don't.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have stories to tell and retell. Test your ideas. Bounce them off of smart people, silly people and people who have no idea what you're talking about. The latter group will help you the most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The thing that helps you grow and develop your interests might seem frivolous at this point, but it's not. Let your curiosity lead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are particularly lucky, especially in matters of entertainment. You'll feed the hungry and charm the bored.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The friendship you seek correlates directly with the friendship you bring. Go into the social scene ready to be a stellar listener.

Style on 09/20/2016