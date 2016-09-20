Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I have a question about your advice on bag-less vacuums. You mentioned in a previous column using robot vacuums. I've seen them advertised on TV. Do they really work? Do they really go around furniture and continue vacuuming?

-- Cindy, via email

DEAR READER: I actually own two robotic vacuums, and I love them! They are so easy to set up and let run while I am busy doing other things. And yes, they really do work picking up dirt and hair from around and under furniture.

DEAR HELOISE: I have an embarrassing question: How do I get rid of roaches? I'm not a dirty person, and I live in an apartment.

-- Susan N., via email

DEAR READER: Susan, let's start by clearing up the myth that roaches are found only in dirty places. Roaches can be found anywhere there is the tiniest amount of food or water for them to find. Some of the cleanest houses and apartments have these critters in them.

Try this eco-friendly hint: Mix equal parts baking soda and sugar. Set it around baseboards, under pipes and other places in shallow dishes (think bottle caps, lids, etc.). Roaches love it, but the mixture is fatal to them. It's another hint using one of my favorite ingredients, baking soda.

For minor insect bites, mix baking soda and water to form a paste. Apply to bites as needed.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently had an issue trying to replace a closet light with a string attached, since I have no switch. After searching diligently, I realized that the easiest way to replace it was with a motion-detector light with two globes.

Now, when I open the closet door, the lights come on automatically. Because it is set to one minute, after closing the door the light goes out.

-- Billie G., via email

DEAR HELOISE: We use this hint in our garage: Turn an old TV tray upside down. Stretch the opening of your large garbage bag over the legs. This is great for dumping garbage, or easy and lightweight enough to carry to the yard for picking up yard waste.

-- Arlyce M., Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Decorative banners will fly more freely if you insert a golf-club tube in the wide top seam.

-- A Reader, via email

Style on 09/20/2016